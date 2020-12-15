Did You Know: National Cupcake Day (Dec. 15)

Because their small size is more efficient for heat conduction, cupcakes bake much faster than a normal layered cake.

The first mention of a cupcake was in 1796.

Cupcakes used to be baked in teacups and coffee mugs.

Many early cupcakes were flavored with spices and dried fruits.

Cupcakes were called “number cakes” or “1234 cakes” as they are made up of four ingredients: one cup of butter, two cups of sugar, three cups of flour, and four eggs.

Chocolate is the most popular cupcake flavor then followed by vanilla, strawberry and red velvet.

The largest cupcake weighs 2,594 pounds.

The record for eating the most cupcakes in the shortest time is 29 cupcakes in 30 seconds.

The World’s Most Expensive Cupcake is a red velvet cupcake, priced at $55,000, included an eight carat engagement ring in the center.

Cupcakes may be topped with frosting or other cake decorations. They may be filled with frosting, fruit, or pastry cream.

According to Google, “cupcake recipes” are the fastest-growing recipe search.

The Hostess CupCake with its signature frosting squiggle, was arguably the first mass-produced cupcake in 1919. But they weren’t cream filled or frosted.

Cupcakes were decorated with frosting in the 1920s.

—Compiled by Chanel Hill