Did You Know: National Cookie Day Dec. 4

Chocolate chip cookies were discovered by accident when a famous baker Ruth Wakefield ran out of baker’s chocolate and added small broken pieces of semi-sweet chocolate her friend Andrew Nestle gave her. The chocolate didn’t melt as she expected and these beloved cookies were born.

Chocolate chip cookies are one of the most popular cookies from America.

Snickerdoodles are a type of drop cookie (where the batter is dropped directly to the baking sheet using a ladle) coated with sugar and cinnamon. They are usually baked for holidays and consumed at room temperature.

Made of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and molasses, these spicy treats have become popular all over the world. These are baked mostly during the holiday season.

National Gingersnap Day is July 1.

Cookies first appeared in the United States in the 17th century. Among the most popular early American recipes were macaroons and gingerbread.

More than half of Americans prefer homemade cookies to store bought.

There are nine basic types of cookies: bar cookies, drop cookies, filled cookies, molded cookies, no-bake cookies, pressed cookies, refrigerator cookies, rolled cookies and sandwich cookies.

Animal Crackers, introduced by Nabisco in 1902, were the first commercial cookie to be massed-produced in the U.S. 54 different animals have been represented in Animal Crackers.

The word “cookie” comes from the Dutch “koekje,” meaning little cake.

Oreos are the United States’ top-selling cookie brand.

Famous Amos cookies were born when the founder Wally Amos, an agent, began using them to recruit celebrities to his agency

