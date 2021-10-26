Did you know: National chocolate day (Oct. 28)

It takes about a year for a cocoa tree to produce enough pods to make about 10 small-sized chocolate bars.
It takes 400 cocoa beans to make one pound of chocolate.
Each cacao tree produces approximately 2,500 beans.
It is said that chocolates have more than 500 flavors available.
The English chocolate company Cadbury made the first chocolate bar in the world in 1842.
The inventor of the chocolate chip cookie sold the idea to Nestle Toll House in return for a lifetime supply of chocolate.
M&Ms were created in 1941 as a means for soldiers to enjoy chocolate without it melting.
Milky Way candy bars are not named after the galaxy. The name came from the malted milkshakes whose flavor they originally intended to mimic.
White chocolate isn’t technically chocolate, as it contains no cocoa solids or cocoa liquor. White “chocolate” contains cocoa butter instead.
The chocolate industry is worth approximately $110 billion per year.
Three Musketeers bars were originally three pieces; chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. They switched to just the one bar after strawberry prices increased.
Chocolate milk was invented in Jamaica.
Chocolate milk is an effective post-workout recovery drink.
—https://www.thefactsite.com/100-chocolate-facts/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.