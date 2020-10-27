National Confectioners Association created National Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day, sometimes referred to as International Chocolate Day, is an annual celebration of chocolate, occurring globally July 7. But some observances are not without dispute. The U.S. National Confectioners Association lists Sept. 13 as International Chocolate Day. The West African country of Ghana, the second-largest producer of cocoa celebrates Chocolate Day Feb. 14. In Latvia, World Chocolate Day is celebrated July 11.

International Chocolate Day coincides with the birth date of Milton S. Hershey (Sept. 13, 1857), founder of The Hershey Chocolate Co. in Pennsylvania.

Every year, Americans spend $22 billion on chocolate.

Most chocolate falls into one of three categories: milk chocolate, dark chocolate or white chocolate. Chocolate’s darkness is determined by the proportion of cocoa solids made from cocoa beans, mixed with cocoa butter and sugar.

Chocolate comes from the seed of the tropical Theobroma cacao tree. Cacao has been cultivated for at least three millennia and grows in Mexico, Central America, and Northern South America. The earliest known documentation of using cacao seeds is from around 1100 B.C.

Research has found that chocolate, when eaten in moderation, can lower blood pressure.

Most dark chocolate is high in flavonoids, particularly a subtype called flavanols that is associated with a lower risk of heart disease. Some studies suggest chocolate or cocoa consumption is associated with a lower risk of insulin resistance and high blood pressure in adults.

