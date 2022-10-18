Mae Jemison is a retired medical doctor and American astronaut. In 1992, she became the first Black woman in space. She holds a degree in chemical engineering from Stanford and a degree in medicine from Cornell. She remains very active in science and technology.
Valerie Thomas is best-known as the inventor of the Illusion Transmitter that has proved highly influential for NASA research. She also helped develop the image-processing systems for Landsat (the first satellites to send images of Earth’s land surface from space). Her invention would be widely adopted by NASA and is still used in the production of televisions and video screens.
Patricia Bath invented the Cataract Laser Probe, a device that painlessly removes cataracts in 1988. Prior to this invention, cataracts were surgically removed.
George Washington Carver was an agricultural chemist who discovered industrial uses for crop plants such as sweet potatoes, peanuts, and soybeans. He developed methods for improving soil. Carver recognized that legumes return nitrates to the soil. His work led to crop rotation.
Marie Daly became the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1947. The majority of her career was spent as a college professor. In addition to her research, she developed programs to attract and aid minority students in medical and graduate school.
Charles Richard Drew is called the “Father of the Blood Bank.” As a surgeon, he pioneered research into the use and preservation of blood and plasma in World War II. His techniques for blood storage were adopted by the American Red Cross.
— Compiled by Chanel Hill
