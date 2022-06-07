Did you know: National Candy Month

The “mystery” flavor in Dum Dums is always a mix of two flavors. It’s created when the machine switches to producing a new flavor.
The 3 Musketeers Bar originally made as a threeflavor bar featuring chocolate, vanilla and strawberry nougat. In 1945, it was changed to all chocolate nougat.
Machinespun cotton candy was invented in 1897 by the dentist William Morrison and confectioner John C. Wharton, and first introduced to a wide audience at the 1904 World’s Fair.
Americans buy approximately 600 million pounds of candy for Halloween every year.
Saltwater Taffy was invented in Atlantic City in 1883.
Milton Hershey of Lancaster, PA introduced the first Hershey milk chocolate bar in 1900.
White chocolate isn’t actually chocolate because it doesn’t contain cocoa solids.
M&Ms come in a lot more flavors than milk chocolate, peanut, and crispy. The candy also has limited edition flavors like pecan pie, peanut butter, pumpkin spice latte, pretzel, white cheesecake, coffee nut, dark mint and caramel.
Every day 64 million tootsie rolls are made.
Jolly Rancher has lip gloss, shirts, home décor, jelly beans, seasonal candies, lollipops, chewy candies and hard candies.
Red jelly beans are the alltime favorite jelly bean color among children.
Snickers, one of the most popular candy bars today, was named after a horse.
In 2009, Skittles established a major presence on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, and created a whole marketing campaign, making it one of the first candies to use social media.
—https://www.candystore.com/blog/factstrivia/candyfactsinfograp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.