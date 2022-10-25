Did you know: National Candy Corn Day (Oct. 30)

• George Renninger, a candymaker at the Wunderlee Candy Co. in Philadelphia, invented the revolutionary tricolor candy in the 1880s, according to oral tradition.
• The Goelitz Confectionery Co. brought the candy to the masses at the turn of the 20th century. The company, now called Jelly Belly Candy Co., has the longest history in the industry of making candy corn. Although the method has changed, it still uses the original recipe.
• To create that striped effect, the candy corn batter is poured in three phases. First, they do white, followed by the yellow and the orange. Then, they finish the candies with confectioners glaze to give each candy its characteristic shine.
• Candy corn isn’t the treat’s original name. When the Goelitz Confectionery Co. first produced candy corn, it was called “Chicken Feed” as the boxes were illustrated with a colorful rooster logo.
• In 1950, the price of candy corn was 25 cents per pound.
• Candy corn was originally handmade. In the 1880s, the original candies were mixed and formed by hand. Workers would cook up the mixture in a large kettle and pour the mixture into kernel-shaped trays. Today, commercial machines make each kernel.
• Candy corn has a long shelf life. Once the package is opened, store candy corn covered and away from heat and light at room temperature; it should last three to six months. If unopened, packaged candy corn will last about nine months.
• Christmas-inspired reindeer corn has the classic vanilla flavor of traditional candy corn but comes in a green, white and red colorway.
• Cupid corn is pink, red and white for Valentine’s Day.
• For Easter, load up on bunny corn, which comes in a variety of pastel colors.
• Candy makers like Brach’s and Zachary Confections have also created seasonal candy corn varieties in apple, pumpkin spice, and cinnamon flavors.
— (www.bhg.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.