Did you know: National bubblegum day (Feb. 4)

The color of the first successful bubble gum was pink because it was the only color that was left with the
inventor.
The average American chews around 300 sticks of gum in one year.
Kids in North America spend approximately half a billion dollars, $500 million, on bubble gum every year.
100,000 tons of bubble gum are chewed every year all around the world.
The first bubble gum ever marketed was done so under the name “Blibber-Blubber.”
Bubble gum was invented in 1928 by a man named Walter Diemer. He worked at a chewing gum factory (as an accountant!) and was experimenting with all kinds of gum recipes.
Chewing bubble gum is said to keep one from crying, as it reduces stress and helps in concentration.
The head of the Philadelphia Chewing Gum Co. (who happens to be the maker of Swell Bubble Gum), Edward L. Fenimore, has been said to have blown a bubble within a bubble within a bubble!
A mathematician once calculated and figured out that the energy Americans expend everyday when chewing bubble gum was enough to light a city of 10 million people.
— https://kids.kiddle.co/Bubblegum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.