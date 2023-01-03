Did you know: National Bird Day (Jan. 5)

Hummingbirds eat about every 10 minutes, slurping down twice their body weight in nectar every day.
Owls cannot swivel their eyes. Instead they move their heads completely around to see straight behind them.
Owls live on every continent except Antarctica. The soft fringes on their wings make their flight essentially silent.
The bird with the most feathers is the whistling swan, with up to 25,000 feathers. Hummingbirds, on the other hand, are so small that they have fewer than 1,000.
There are around 10,000 different species of birds worldwide.
The Ostrich is the largest bird in the world. It also lays the largest eggs and has the fastest maximum running speed (about 60 mph).
Birds have hollow bones which help them fly.
The Bee Hummingbird is the smallest living bird in the world, with a length of just 5 cm (2 in).
Around 20% of bird species migrate long distances every year.
Homing pigeons are bred to find their way home from long distances away and have been used for thousands of years to carry messages.
Falcons can swoop at over 200 mph.
Penguins, ostriches and dodo birds are all birds that do not fly.
Approximately two-thirds of all the bird species are found in tropical rain forests.
A bird’s lungs are much more complicated and efficient and take up more space than those of mammals, such as humans. A human’s lungs compose about one-twentieth of its body, but a bird’s takes up one-fifth.
Ostriches do not bury their heads in the sand when danger is near. But they have been seen to lie on the ground with their long neck stretched out flat if they want to hide.
