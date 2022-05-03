Did you know: National Astronaut Day (May 5)

Facts about Guion Bluford Jr.
-Guion Bluford Jr. was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
-As a young child, he liked to spend his spare time building model airplanes and working on crossword puzzles.
-He is an alumni of Overbrook High School.
-He would later graduate from Pennsylvania State University in 1964 with a degree in Aerospace Engineering.
-Bluford, a U.S. Air Force ROTC member, would then enter the U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT). From AFIT, Bluford earned both a master’s and Ph. D in the same discipline as his undergraduate degree.
-Bluford was a decorated Air Force pilot in Vietnam before joining NASA in the late 1970s.
-In 1983, he became the first African American to travel into space when he served as a mission specialist aboard the space shuttle Challenger.
-Bluford would go on to complete three more NASA missions, compiling 688 hours in space by the time of his retirement in 1993.
-By the time he retired, he had logged over 5,200 hours in high-performance jets and has flown 688 hours in space on four space shuttle missions.
-Bluford was inducted into the International Space Hall of Fame in 1997, and the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2010.
-In 2019, he was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the International Space Hall of Fame in 1997.
-He is also the first African American to be awarded NASA’s coveted Gold Astronaut Pin and the United States Air Force’s Command Pilot Wings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.