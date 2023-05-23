Did you know: International drum month

Drums are the most important part of the rhythm section of any band.
A drum is a percussion instrument.
Drums are usually played by being struck. Some drums, such as the bongo, are designed to be played by striking them directly with the hand.
The Ludwig Drum Co., a popular American drum manufacturer, became known for its first product in 1909 — the first-ever workable bass drum foot pedal system, which paved the way for the modern drum set.
The djembe, a hand drum that originated in Africa, typically is made from wood, clay or metal.
Many bands around the world are famous not only for their singers or composers, but for the particular style of their drummers.
The standard drum set has five pieces: a bass drum, a snare drum, a floor tom and two toms. Several cymbals are also used (crash, hi-hat and ride).
The first drum kits were created in the 1700s after drums became a foundation of rhythm sections of large
orchestras.
Drums were extensively used in the military, but this practice came to Europe only after the Crusades in the 12th century.
People of Africa and India used drums for long-range communication between villages.
Drums can be classified as acoustic, electric and world (traditional) drums.
The modern drum kit was formed during the 1930s — before that, musical bands used more than one person to control the drums in orchestras.
The world’s largest drum kit had 813 pieces and took 36 years to build. It was created by Mark Temperato, who is working on expanding it to 1,000 pieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.