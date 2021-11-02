Did you know: International drum month

Modern configuration of drum sets become in use during first years of 20th century. Before that musical bands used more than one person to control drums in orchestras.
Brushes that create softer drum sound were used in drumming ever since 1920s.
Drums are the most important part of the rhythm section of any band.
Many bands around the world are famous not only by their singers or composers, but by the style of their drummers.
Modern shape of drum kit was formed during 1930s.
Average drum sets has five pieces — bass drum, snare drum, two toms, and floor tom. Several cymbals are also used (crash, hi-hat and ride).
Drummers have to use all four of their limbs to play different drums.
Drumming burns more calories in a half-hour session than cycling, weightlifting and hiking.
Drumming is the oldest musical activity.
People of Africa and India used drums for long range communication between villages.
The world’s largest drum kit has 813 pieces and it took 36 years to build! It was built by Dr. Mark Temperato.
In the 1980s, electric drums became very popular. Many people thought that they would make traditional drum kits obsolete or extinct. However, most drummers still prefer acoustic kits, and this has been the case since the existence of electric drums.
