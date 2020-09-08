Did you know: International chocolate day (Sept. 13)

It takes 400 cocoa beans to make one pound of chocolate.

Each cacao tree produces approximately 2,500 beans.

It takes about a year for a cocoa tree to produce enough pods to make about 10 small-sized chocolate bars.

It is said that chocolates have more than 500 flavors available.

Chocolate is the only edible substance to melt around 32°C ( 90°F), just below human body temperature. That’s why chocolate melts in your mouth.

The English chocolate company Cadbury made the first chocolate bar in the world in 1842.

The inventor of the chocolate chip cookie sold the idea to Nestle Toll House in return for a lifetime supply of chocolate.

M&Ms were created in 1941 as a means for soldiers to enjoy chocolate without it melting.

Nutella was invented during World War II, when an Italian pastry maker mixed hazelnuts into chocolate to extend his cocoa supply.

Milky Way candy bars are not named after the galaxy. The name came from the malted milkshakes whose flavor they originally intended to mimic.

Known as “The World’s Most Expensive Chocolate Bar,” the Wispa Gold Wrapped Bar is offered by Cadbury. It was designed as a marketing campaign to relaunch their brand of caramel chocolate bars, Wispa Gold. But this expensive version is actually wrapped in an edible gold leaf. It costs $1,430 per bar.

White chocolate isn’t technically chocolate, as it contains no cocoa solids or cocoa liquor. White “chocolate” contains cocoa butter instead.

The chocolate industry is worth approximately $110 billion per year.

•Three Musketeers bars were originally three pieces; chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. They switched to just the one bar after strawberry prices increased.

Chocolate milk was invented in Jamaica. Irish botanist Sir Hans Sloane is said to have first mixed chocolate with milk in Jamaica in the early 1700s.

—Chocolate milk is an effective post-workout recovery drink.