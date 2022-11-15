Did you know: Guinness World Record Day (Nov. 21)

The Amazon, which spans nine South American countries and covers between 6.24 and 6.56 million km is the world’s Largest tropical rainforest.
The rainforest represents more than 80% of the Amazon biome and contains a dazzling array of different animal species – ranging from mammals, to reptiles and insects!
The hottest place on earth is in Dallol, Ethiopia, which is a sizzling 94 degrees in the shade on a typical
day.
Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in a basketball game in 1962, when he played for the Philadelphia Warriors.
The longest bout of hiccups lasted 69 years.
The longest movie made lasts 85 hours and is fittingly titled “The Cure for Insomnia.”
Mount Everest is the tallest mountain in the world, standing 29,028 feet high.
The giant armadillo (Priodontes maximus) of South America typically has up to 100 teeth! It feeds mostly on ants and termites.
The fastest bird is the peregrine falcon. It can fly at a speed of 168-217 miles per hour.
The hottest continent on earth is Africa, where a record high of 136.4 degrees F was once recorded.
Antarctica is the coldest continent on earth, where a temperature of 126.9 degrees F below zero was once recorded.
