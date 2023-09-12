Did you know: Google.com day (Sept 15)

Every minute, 2 million searches are performed on Google.
Google has averaged a new company acquisition each week since 2010.
Google’s first computer storage was made from Lego.
The Google headquarters is full of odd decorations, such as a T-Rex named Stan, a spaceship, pink flamingos, a Lego figure, Android statues and phone boxes painted in Google colors.
Google was named thanks to the misspelling of the word googol, which means a one followed by 100 zeroes.
One of the early versions of Google could process 30 to 50 pages a second. Now, Google can process millions of pages each second.
In 2006, the Merriam-Webster and Oxford English dictionaries included the verb “Google” in their listings. It is a verb meaning “to search for information about (someone or something) on the internet using the search engine Google.”
Because Gmail first launched on April 1, 2004, many people thought it was an April Fools’ Day prank.
Facts about Google DoodlesThe first Google Doodle was an out of office message in 1998 when founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin were traveling to Nevada to attend a festival. They wanted users to know they wouldn’t be available to fix tech issues.
The very first animated Google doodle was posted in 2010 to mark the birthday of famous scientist Sir Issac Newton. It was a beautiful animated image of an apple falling from the tree.
In May 2010, Google introduced its first interactive logo of the game Pac-Man. People who visited Google could play Pac-Man on the logo.
Doodles have been created and published by a team of Google employees. The members of this team are called Doodlers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.