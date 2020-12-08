Gum drops, M&Ms, Hershey kisses, peppermints, sprinkles, red and green sour tapes, chocolate pretzels, marshmallows and licorice are just some of the things used for gingerbread houses.

Gingerbread houses can be traced as far back as ancient Greece and Egypt.

Gingerbread is unique in that it uses honey and molasses as the base sweetener instead of sugar.

While gingerbread houses are widely popular in North America and Europe, it never saw much popularity in the United Kingdoms

The largest gingerbread house in the world is 60 feet by 42 feet and is worth 35 million calories, constructed with 1800 Hershey bars, 1,200 feet of Twizzlers, 100 pounds of Tootsie Rolls, 100 Whirly Pops and thousands of other assorted candies.

Wilton is the largest gingerbread house kit manufacturer in the U.S.

While the most popular time of year to make gingerbread houses is Christmas, bakers make gingerbread during Halloween and Valentine’s Day.

Historians believe that Queen Elizabeth I was the brains behind the first bunch of gingerbread men. She allegedly wanted to hand these treats to her royal guests.

Ginger can be cultivated all year round. However, the best time to plant them is at the end of winter and early spring.

A ginger plant can grow up to 4 feet tall.

There are many kinds of ingredients that people can use to make the classic gingerbread house. You can combine cinnamon, nutmeg, honey, anise, ginger, molasses, brown sugar, dark corn syrup and cardamom.

Gingerbread today is very different from the old classic one. Today, gingerbread is very crisp and thin.

— https://bestgingerbreadhouses.com/gingerbread-house-history/ — Compiled by Chanel Hill