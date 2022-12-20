Did you know: First Day of Winter (Dec. 21)

Snowflakes almost always have six sides.
The largest snowflake on record measured 15 inches wide and 8 inches thick.
In addition to storing seeds and nuts during the winter time, red squirrels also store dried out mushrooms in trees.
Thundersnow is a rare weather phenomenon that refers to a snowstorm complete with both thunder and lightning.
While snow is completely colorless, tiny particles of dust or algae can make snow appear to be a range of different rainbow-like colors, including yellow, orange, green, and purple.
Winter pansies, lenten roses (which are also known as Christmas roses), winter aconite, and snowdrops are the name of some flowers that bloom in winter.
Snow comes in five categories: dry snow, moist snow, wet snow, very wet snow and slush.
Every winter, more than a septillion snowflakes fall down to Earth, according to the Library of Congress.
The first Winter Olympics were held in the French Alps in 1924.
The Earth is closest to the sun during winter.
