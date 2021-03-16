Did you know: First Day of Spring (March 20)

• If you are born in the month of March, your birth flower will be the daffodil.
• The Zodiac signs that belong in the springtime are Aries, Taurus and Gemini.
• The saying “April showers brings May flowers” is a common springtime phrase, it references the fact that there is often a lot of rain in April and flowers bloom in May.
• Honeybees are most likely to swarm in the spring.
• Tornadoes are most common in the springtime.
• The first flowers of springtime are usually lilacs, lilies, daffodils, dandelions and irises.
• In Japan, the start of spring is marked by when the cherry blossom trees start to bloom.
• Animals who hibernate wake up in the spring, like bears.
• Every year, allergies make up millions of outpatient office visits, mostly in the spring and fall.
• The days get longer during the spring.
• In spring, the Earth’s axis is tilted toward the sun, increasing the number of daylight hours and bringing warmer weather.
• Many trees, flowers, plants and bulbs begin to grow during the spring because of ample availability of water, light, warmth and soil (compost).
—Compiled by Chanel Hill
