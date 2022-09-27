Did you know: Fall facts

The first day of fall is known as the autumnal equinox and is usually on or around September 22nd and lasts until December 21st, the first day of winter.
In the Northern hemisphere, nights get longer and the weather is chillier in autumn because the tilt of the planet points half the planet farther away from the sun.
Many birds prepare for winter migration during the fall.
Leaves of some trees such as birches, tulip poplars, redbud and hickory are always yellow in the fall, never red.
The fall leaves of a few trees, including sugar maple, dogwood, sweet gum, black gum and sour wood are usually red but may also be yellow.
Many plants stop making food in the fall. The chlorophyll goes away causing orange and yellow colors. These colors were in the leaves all summer, but the green covered them up.
Autumn leaves in Europe tend to be mostly yellow, but the U.S. and East Asia seem to favor red leaves.
While Americans typically use the word “fall,” the British use the word “autumn.”
A “Harvest Moon” is the full moon closest to the autumn equinox.
While most foods are harvested during the autumn, foods particularly associated with the season include pumpkins (which are integral parts of both Thanksgiving and Halloween) and apples, which are used to make the seasonal beverage apple cider.
No film with autumn in its title has won an Oscar. Spring, summer and winter have one each.
—https://kids.lovetoknow.com/ wiki/Autumn_Facts_for_Kids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.