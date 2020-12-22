Did You Know: Facts About Winter

Thundersnow is a rare weather phenomenon that refers to a snowstorm complete with both thunder and lightning. While snow is completely colorless, tiny particles of dust or algae can make snow appear to be a range of different rainbow-like colors, including yellow, orange, green, and purple. Some cities use alternative methods to melt ice, such as beet juice and pickle brine, according to National Geographic. A county in Wisconsin, a state famous for its dairy, is even using cheese brine to prep roads before snowstorms. Winter pansies, lenten roses (which are also known as Christmas roses), winter aconite, and snowdrops are the name of some flowers that bloom in winter. Snow comes in five categories: dry snow (0% water), moist snow (less than 3%), wet snow (between 3% and 8%), very wet snow (between 8% and 15%), and slush, or snow that is 15% water. Every winter, more than a septillion snowflakes fall down to Earth, according to the Library of Congress. Snowflakes almost always have six sides. The largest snowflake on record measured 15 inches wide and 8 inches thick. The first Winter Olympics were held in the French Alps in 1924. The Earth is closest to the sun during winter. In addition to storing seeds and nuts during the winter time, red squirrels also store dry out mushrooms in trees. https://bestlifeonline.com/winter-facts/

https://bestlifeonline.com/winter-facts/