Did you know: Facts about Trapeta B. Mayson

Poet Trapeta B. Mayson’s writings primarily shed light on and honor the immigrant experience as well as amplifying the stories of everyday people, especially women and girls.
She often facilitates poetry and creative writing workshops as well as readings.
Her work merges her love of art with her love of community through words often accompanied by jazz music.
She was born in Monrovia, Liberia, and immigrated to the United States with her family at the age of eight. She currently resides in Philadelphia.
She is Philadelphia’s fifth Poet Laureate.
She earned her B.A. in Political Science and Master’s Degrees in Social Services and Business from Bryn Mawr Graduate School of Social Work and Social Research and Villanova University School of Business respectively.
Trapeta also released two music and poetry projects, “SCAT” and “This Is How We Get Through,” in collaboration with internationally-acclaimed jazz guitarist, Monnette Sudler.
She is a licensed clinical social worker.
She is a member of the Greene Street Artist Cooperative and was the 2020-2021 City of Philadelphia Poet Laureate.
In 2021, she received an Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellowship.
— https://poets.org/ poet/trapeta-b-mayson
