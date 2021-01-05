Did You Know: Facts about snowflakes

The temperature and dampness of the cloud constantly changes, which affects the shape of each snowflake.

Snowflakes can be categorized into six main types, plate (flat), column, stars, dendrite, lacy, needle and capped column.

When the temperature is near to freezing point (0 degrees Celsius), snowflakes become much larger and a lot more complex in design.

Identical snowflakes have been found before and each snowflake has six sides because the molecules that make them up are hexagon-shaped.

According to the Guinness World Records, the largest snowflake in the world was 15 inches wide and 8 inches thick.

Billions of snowflakes fall in every snowstorm.

On average, snowflakes fall from the sky at 3-4 miles per hour.

Each snowflake is made up of about 200 ice crystals.

Snowflakes are not all white.

A snowflake’s shape is determined by the humidity and temperature when it is formed.

It takes roughly an hour for a snowflake to leave its cloud and reach the ground.

