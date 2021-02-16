Did You Know: Facts about Smithsonian secretary Lonnie Bunch

• Lonnie Bunch is the 14th secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, making him the first African American and first historian to serve as head of the Smithsonian.
• He has spent most of his career as a history museum curator and administrator.
• He oversees 19 museums, 21 libraries, the National Zoo, numerous research centers and several education units and centers — most of which are in the Washington, D.C., area.
• He is a New Jersey native and a widely published author (A Fool’s Errand: Creating the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the Age of Bush, Obama, and Trump; The American Presidency, A Glorious Burden; and Call the Lost Dream Back: Essays on History, Race & Museums).
• He previously held several positions at the Smithsonian and has worked at other prestigious institutions, including the Chicago Historical Society and the California African American Museum in Los Angeles.
• He was the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
• When he started as director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in July 2005, he had one staff member, no collections, no funding and no site. The museum has welcomed more than 6 million visitors since it opened in September 2016 and compiled a collection of 40,000 objects that are housed in the first “green building” on the National Mall.
• He has held numerous teaching positions at universities across the country, including American University in Washington, D.C., the University of Massachusetts in Dartmouth and George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
• Among his many awards, he was appointed by President George W. Bush to the Committee for the Preservation of the White House in 2002 and reappointed by President Barack Obama in 2010.
• In 2019, he was awarded the Freedom Medal, one of the Four Freedom Awards from the Roosevelt Institute, for his contribution to American culture as a historian and storyteller and the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal from the Hutchins Center at Harvard University.
https://www.si.edu/about/bios/lonnie-g-bunch-iii
— Compiled by Chanel Hill
