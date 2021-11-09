Did you know: Facts about science

There are 206 bones in the adult human body and 300 in a child’s developing body.
Fleas can jump 130 times higher than their own height. In human terms this is equivalent to a 6-foot person jumping 780 feet into the air.
The world’s largest amphibian is the giant salamander. It can grow up to 5 feet in length.
The smallest bone in the human body is the stapes or stirrup bone located in the middle ear. It is approximately .11 inches long.
The longest cells in the human body are the motor neurons. They can be up to 4.5 feet long and run from the lower spinal cord to the big toe.
-=The blue whale can produce sounds up to 188 decibels, which is the loudest sound produced by a living animal and has been detected as far away as 530 miles.
The largest man-made lake in the U.S. is Lake Mead, created by the Hoover Dam.
The human eye blinks an average of 4.2 million times a year.
Armadillos, opossum, and sloths spend about 80 percent of their lives sleeping.
Sound travels about four times faster in water than in air.
Chimps are the only animals that can recognize themselves in a mirror.
Starfishes don’t have brains.
The average person falls asleep in seven minutes.
Cats have more than 100 vocal sounds, while dogs only have about 10.
Porcupines float in water.
An ostrich’s eye is bigger that its brain.
An iguana can stay under water for 28 minutes.
The common goldfish is the only animal that can see both infra-red and ultra-violet light.
Ants cannot chew their food, they move their jaws sideways, like scissors, to extract the juices from the food.
Hummingbirds are the only animals able to fly backward.
A cat has 32 muscles in each ear.
Tigers have striped skin, not just striped fur.
A cat’s jaws cannot move sideways.
A crocodile’s tongue is attached to the roof of its mouth.
