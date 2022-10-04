Did you know: Facts about pumpkins

Pumpkins are usually orange but can sometimes be yellow, white, green or red.
The name pumpkin comes from the Greek word “pepon,” meaning “large melon.”
Pumpkins have thick shells which contain pulp and seeds.
Scientifically speaking, pumpkins are a fruit (they contain seeds), but when it comes to cooking, they are often referred to as vegetables.
Pumpkins are usually shaped like a sphere (ball).
They vary in weight but an averagesized pumpkin might weigh around 13 pounds.
Giant pumpkins can be grown for competitions, with some weighing more than 1,000 pounds. In 2010, the world record was 1,810 pounds.
More than 1 billion pounds of pumpkin are produced in the U.S. every year.
As a food, pumpkin can be baked, roasted, steamed or boiled.
Pumpkin soup is popular, as are roasted pumpkin seeds.
Pumpkin pie is a sweet dessert that originates in North America and is traditionally eaten during harvest time and holidays, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Pumpkins are a member of the gourd family, which includes cucumbers, honeydew melons, cantaloupe, watermelons and zucchini. These plants are native to Central America and Mexico, but now grow on six continents.
Pumpkin seeds should be planted between the last week of May and the middle of June. They take between 90 and 120 days to grow and are picked in October when they are bright orange in color. Their seeds can be saved to grow new pumpkins the next year.
Ninety percent of the pumpkin is made up of water.
Eighty percent of the pumpkin supply in the United States is available in October.
—Source: (JustFunFacts.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.