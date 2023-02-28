Did you know: Facts about Philip Freelon

Philip Freelon was a prominent architect who was best known for leading the design team (with J. Max Bond Jr. of Davis Brody Bond, and David Adjaye) of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
He was a Philadelphia native and grew up in Germantown.
He was a member of the 230th graduating class of Central High School, and would later attend Hampton University and North Carolina State.
Freelon’s grandfather was an acclaimed painter of the Harlem Renaissance. His father was a successful businessman who attended the 1963 March on Washington and his mother was an educator.
Some of his other projects included school buildings, libraries, and museums including the Reginald Lewis Museum in Baltimore, Maryland, International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro, North Carolina; the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco, California, among others.
In 2012, President Barack Obama appointed Freelon to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts.
—Compiled by Chanel Hill
