Did you know: Facts about pencils and pens

Pens
An average pen can write about 45,000 words before running out of ink.
United States produces 2 billion pens in a year.
Ballpoint pens were very popular among pilots in World War II because they did not leak at high altitudes.
The president of the United States signs bills every time with a different pen and that pen is never used again for signing. He then gives the pen away as a gift to supporters who helped him create the document. The White House engraves these presidential pens beforehand.
The most common types of pens are the ballpoint pen (biro pen), the gel pen, the fountain pen, the brush pen, and the marker pen. Highlighters and markers are also types of pens.
Out of all the promotional products around the world, surveys show that the most common choice is promotional pens.
PencilsBefore the invention of erasers, writers and artists used bread crumbs to erase mistakes from pencils.
Around 2,500 pencils can be made from one average tree.
Word “pencil” comes from Old French word “pincel” meaning “a small paintbrush”. Pincel, in turn, comes from Latin “penicillus” meaning a “little tail”.
Pencil leads contain no lead – just graphite and clay.
Pencils can write in zero gravity, and were used on space missions by American and Russian astronauts.
The eraser wasn’t added to the pencil until March 30, 1858.
We’ve all heard of the “#2” pencil, but what does that actually mean? Pencils vary in hardness, and the system in the United States ranks pencils by their hardness. The range goes from #1 to #4, with #1 being the softest – and therefore darkest – pencil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.