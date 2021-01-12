• Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights activist in the 1950s and 1960s.

• He was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta, Ga.

• At 35, he was the youngest person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

• King is often referred to by his initials MLK.

• He was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

• More than 1,000 streets in the United States are named after Martin Luther King Jr. At least 955 of those streets can be found in the U.S. They’re in 41 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

• One of King’s main influences was Mohanda Gandhi who taught people to protest in a non-violent manner.

• King had bachelor’s degrees in sociology and divinity, and a doctorate in systematic theology.

• King’s most famous speech is his “I Have a Dream” speech. He presented it in 1963 in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. to a crowd of over a quarter of a million people.

• He met and married Coretta Scott, a music student and aspiring singer, in 1953. The couple had four children, Yolanda, Martin Luther King III, Dexter Scott and Bernice.

• His last great speech is known as the “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top” address, and it was delivered the day before he died on April 3, 1968.

Memorial facts• The Martin Luther King Memorial was opened to the public on Oct. 16, 2011.

• The design of the memorial is the result of a very competitive bid process. Over 900 applicants from more than 52 countries tried to win the design honor.

• The statue of King was sculpted by Lei Yixin, a Chinese artist, out of Chinese granite, in China.

• The address for the memorial has special significance. The address is 1964 Independence Ave., this street address is in reference to the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

• The statue of King stands 30 feet tall. By comparison, the statue of Abraham Lincoln in the Lincoln Memorial is 19 feet tall.

• None of the quotations on the Inscription Wall are from King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, which was delivered on the steps of the nearby Lincoln Memorial.

• King is the first African American honored with a memorial on or near the National Mall and only the fourth non-president to be memorialized in such a way.

