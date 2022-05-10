Did you know: Facts about marine animals

A starfish can regrow lost arms, even if they only have a couple left
Starfish have an eye on the end of each arm allowing them to see light, dark and simple shapes.
Not all rays have stinging barbs. Some rely on hiding in the sand for defense.
Crabs and lobsters can taste with their feet.
Octopuses have three hearts and blue blood.
Octopuses can taste with their suckers.
Sharks have 6 senses. Their 6th sense is an electroreceptive sense. They can detect electrical impulses from muscles.
All jellyfish have stings but some aren’t strong enough to penetrate human skin.
Green sea turtles can stay under water for as long as five hours. Their heart rate slows to conserve oxygen.
Coral reefs cover less than 0.2 percent of our oceans but they contain 25 percent of the world’s marine fish species.
Dolphins sleep with one half of the brain at a time, and one eye open.
If a lobster loses a claw or an eye, it is usually able to grow another, although the new one is usually smaller.
Sharks never run out of teeth. If one is lost, another moves forward from the rows and rows of backup teeth. A shark may grow and use over 20,000 teeth in its lifetime.
Loggerhead turtles can hold their breath longer than any other animal. One was recorded holding its breath for 10 hours.
A dolphin’s hearing is so acute that it can pick up an underwater sound from 24 km away.
Blue Whales weigh as much as 30 elephants and are as long as three Greyhound buses.
Left to their own devices, pearls grow naturally only once in every 20,000 oysters.
A shrimp’s heart is in their head.
Dolphins jump out of the water to conserve energy. It’s easier to move through the air than through the water.
A starfish can turn its stomach inside out.
