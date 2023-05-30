Did you know: Facts about marine animals chill May 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Coral reefs cover less than 0.2% of our oceans but they contain 25% of the world’s marine fish species. — UNSPLASH PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Coral reefs cover less than 0.2% of our oceans but they contain 25% of the world’s marine fish species.A starfish can regrow lost arms, even if they only have a couple leftStarfish have an eye on the end of each arm allowing them to see light, dark and simple shapes. Not all rays have stinging barbs. Some rely on hiding in the sand for defense.Crabs and lobsters can taste with their feet.Octopuses have three hearts and blue blood.Octopuses can taste with their suckers.Sharks have six senses. Their sixth sense is an electro receptive sense. They can detect electrical impulses from muscles.All jellyfish have stings but some aren’t strong enough to penetrate human skin.Green sea turtles can stay under water for as long as five hours. Their heart rate slows to conserve oxygen.Dolphins sleep with one-half of the brain at a time, and one eye open. If a lobster loses a claw or an eye, it is usually able to grow another, although the new one is usually smaller.Sharks never run out of teeth. If one is lost, another moves forward from the rows and rows of backup teeth. A shark may grow and use over 20,000 teeth in its lifetime.Loggerhead turtles can hold their breath longer than any other animal. One was recorded holding its breath for 10 hours.A dolphin’s hearing is so acute that it can pick up an underwater sound from 24km away.Blue Whales weigh as much as 30 elephants and are as long as three Greyhound buses.Left to their own devices, pearls grow naturally only once in every 20,000 oysters.A shrimp’s heart is in their head.Dolphins jump out of the water to conserve energy. It’s easier to move through the air than through the water.A starfish can turn its stomach inside out.— https://www.marinebio.org/ creatures/facts/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Learning Key Did You Know Marine Animals Coral Reef Starfish Dolphins Octopuses Sharks Turles × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos The Philadelphia Tribune's Black History Month Celebration Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity Council to examine prison escapePhiladelphia superintendent unveils 5-year strategic planPhilly to experience frequent heat waves, flooding, says Drexel reportCoard: The inexplicable pride and arrogance of Bob Brady and local Dem leadershipPolice arrest two in Northeast carjackingsJunkyard fire erupts in Southwest Philly; city health officials suggest precautionsPhilly school board adopts $4.5B budget for 2023-24 school yearAttorney for 11-year-old Mississippi boy shot by police officer calls for ‘full and transparent investigation’ ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
