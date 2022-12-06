Did you know: Facts about gingerbread houses

Gum drops, M&Ms, Hershey kisses, peppermints, sprinkles, red and green sour tapes, chocolate pretzels, marshmallows and licorice are just some of the things used for gingerbread
houses.
Gingerbread is unique in that it uses honey and molasses as the base sweetener instead of sugar.
While gingerbread houses are widely popular in North America and Europe, they never saw much popularity in the United Kingdom.
Wilton is the largest gingerbread house kit manufacturer in the U.S.
While the most popular time of year to make gingerbread houses is Christmas, bakers make gingerbread during Halloween and Valentine’s Day.
Ginger can be cultivated all year round. However, the best time to plant it is at the end of winter and early spring.
A ginger plant can grow up to 4 feet tall.
— https://bestgingerbreadhouses.com/gingerbread-house-history/
