Did you know: Facts about flowers

Sunflowers move throughout the day in response to the movement of the sun from east to west.
Roses are related to apples, raspberries, cherries, peaches, plums, nectarines, pears and almonds.
Tulip bulbs were more valuable than gold in Holland in the 1600s.
Tulip bulbs can be substituted for onions in a recipe.
The very expensive spice, saffron, comes from a type of crocus flower.
The juice from bluebell flowers was used historically to make glue.
Dandelions might seem like weeds, but the flowers and leaves are a good source of vitamins A and C, iron, calcium and potassium. One cup of dandelion greens provides 7,000-13,000 I.U. of vitamin A.
Moon flowers bloom only at night, closing during the day.
Broccoli is actually a flower.
Some plants, such as orchids, do not need soil to grow. They get all of their nutrients from the air.
The Juliet rose is also known as the $4.37 million rose. That is how much it cost famed rose breeder David Austin to create the apricot-hued hybrid over the course of 15 years. It debuted in 2006 at the Chelsea Flower Show.
Each sunflower is actually made of thousands of teeny flowers called florets. The iconic yellow petals and fuzzy brown centers are actually individual flowers themselves. As many as 2000 can make up the classic sunflower bloom.
The Rainbow Rose is a genuine rose with highly attractive colors. Each rose petal has one of the colors of the rainbow.
Lilies are flowers that are toxic and dangerous to cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.