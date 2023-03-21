Did you know: Facts about Dawn Staley (Women's History Month)

Dawn Staley is a basketball Hall of Fame player and coach, who is currently the head coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
She was raised in North Philadelphia and was a standout player for Murrell Dobbins Technical High School. She would later go to college at the University of Virginia.
She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, winning three as a player and one as head coach.
Staley was elected to carry the United States flag at the opening ceremony of the 2004 Summer Olympics.
In 2011, Staley was voted in by fans as one of the Top 15 players in WNBA history and was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.
While still a WNBA player, she started coaching the Temple University Owls women’s basketball team in 2000. In eight years at Temple, she led the program to six NCAA tournaments, three regular season conference championships, and four conference tournament titles.
Staley has led South Carolina to five SEC regular season championships, six SEC tournament championships, seven Sweet Sixteens, three Final Fours.
On April 2, 2017, she guided the South Carolina Gamecocks to the program’s first NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship, and On April 3, 2022, she led the Gamecocks to their second national title.
Staley served as the United States women’s national team head coach from 2017–2021, finishing with a perfect 45–0 record.
She is just the second African American women’s coach to win the NCAA women’s title. The first was Carolyn Peck, who led the Purdue University Boilermakers team to the title in 1999.
