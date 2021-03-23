Did you know: Facts about Cherry Blossoms

• In 1910, a gift of 2,000 cherry trees to the United States from the City of Tokyo was to be planted in the Nation’s Capitol. However, an inspection by the Department of Agriculture found the trees were infested with insects and disease. The trees were destroyed and a second gift of over 3,000 trees was made.
• The first cherry blossom trees imported to the U.S. were actually planted in Maryland.
• Cherry blossoms are a symbol of spring and renewal.
• The cherry blossom capital of the world is Macon, Georgia with more than 350,000 Yoshino cherry trees.
• The window to enjoy cherry blossoms doesn’t last long, typically from one to two weeks. “Peak” is defined when 70% of the blooms are open, but it varies each year.
• Over 1.5 million people visit Washington D.C. every year to see the cherry blossoms. The National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C. is the largest springtime celebration in the U.S.
• Snapping off blossoms is considered an act of vandalism of federal property and carries steep fines and even a trip to jail.
• There’s a cherry tree with blossoms made entirely out of LEGO. In Nagoya, Japan, the 14 foot tree was crafted entirely out of LEGO. More than 800,000 bricks were used and it weighed over 7,000 pounds, setting a Guinness World Record in 2018.
• Cherry trees have a short lifespan lasting about 16-20 years, but Black cherry trees can live up to 250 years.
• The cherry blossoms and the leaves are edible and used in many traditional Japanese sweets and tea.
https://www.farmersalmanac.com/cherry-blossom-trees-112959
— Compiled by Chanel Hill
