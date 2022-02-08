Did you know: Facts about Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman read her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021, and is the youngest poet to read at a presidential inauguration in United States history.
Gorman has named Maya Angelou as one of her biggest inspirations. She actually wore a ring with a caged bird as an homage to Angelou’s famous work “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” while she performed her poem “The Hill We Climb” on Inauguration Day. The ring was given to her by Oprah Winfrey, who was close to Angelou.
She is 23 years old and is from Los Angeles, California.
She was named the first National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017.
She was chosen as the Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles in 2014 at 16.
She says she has been in love with poetry since the third grade.
After experiencing chronic ear infections as a baby, she developed an auditory processing disorder that caused a speech impediment.
She listens to historicallyinspired music while writing including music from “The Crown,” “Lincoln” and “Hamilton.”
In 2016, Gorman founded a nonprofit called One Pen One Page. Its mission is to empower youth to use their voices and help eliminate inequality through education.
She performed at Super Bowl LV and is a United Nations Youth Delegate.
Her first children’s book, “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem,” aims to empower children to be hopeful and make change.
