• Dr. Seuss was born Theodor Seuss Geisel.
• Geisel attended Dartmouth from 1921 to 1925, where he was a contributor and editor of the college’s humour magazine, “The Jack-O-Lantern.”
• Geisel was banned from “The Jack-O-Lantern” after being caught with alcohol during Prohibition. To subvert this, he submitted cartoons under the names T. Seuss and Seuss. That’s how he first came to use his famous pen name.
• Geisel was voted “Least Likely to Succeed” by his classmates at Dartmouth.
• His debut book was rejected 27 times before it finally went to the printing press.
• Geisel would write and discard between 500 and 1,000 pages during the first draft of a picture book.
• He reportedly would write every day for eight hours.
• The beloved children’s book “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss turned 60 years old on Aug. 11, 2020.
• Geisel had a license plate that says “GRINCH.”
• “Green Eggs and Ham” was written on a $50 bet. Random House co-founder Bennett Cerf challenged the author to write a book with only 50 words and Geisel delivered.
• Geisel discovered the “Berenstain Bears” creators and supposedly edited and re-edited their first book before publishing it. He pushed the authors to connect more with the characters.
• Geisel was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1984. He was the first person to win the Pulitzer Prize for writing children’s books.
• Geisel has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
• He won a Peabody Award for the animated specials “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” and “Horton Hears a Who!”
https://www.cbc.ca/books/60-facts-about-the-world-of-dr-seuss-1.4557340
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.