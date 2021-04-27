Did You Know: Dandelion Day (April 30)

Dandelion makes the only flower representing three celestial bodies during different phases of its life cycle – sun, moon, stars.
The yellow flower of the plant resembles the sun, the dispersing seeds of the plant resemble stars and the puff ball of dandelion plant resembles the moon.
Every part of the dandelion plant is useful – roots, leaves, flower. Its uses include dye for coloring, food and medicine.
Dandelion seeds can be carried away to up to 5 miles from their place of origin.
The dandelion flower has a yellow-orange hue and is comprised of many individual, miniature flowers called ray florets.
The dandelion flower opens at the time of sunrise and closes at night.
Animals like butterflies, insects and birds consume the seeds or nectar of dandelion.
The dandelion leaves are 2 to 10 inches long. A rosette is formed by these green leaves at the stem’s base.
Dandelion leaves appear tooth-like at the edges.
Dandelion plants can reach a height of 17 inches.
Dandelions have one of the longest flowering seasons of any plant.
A single dandelion head consists of up to 300 ray flowers that look like tiny petals at first glance.
A cup of chopped raw dandelion greens provides 112 percent of the daily requirement for vitamin A.
