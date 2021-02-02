Did You Know: Black History Month

• Black History Month became a national month-long celebration in 1976.
• The United Kingdom celebrates Black History Month in October.
• Dr. Mae Jemison became the first African-American woman to go into space aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavor in 1992.
• Inventor of the three-way traffic signal, Garrett Morgan, became the first African American to own a car in Cleveland, Ohio, after he had launched his a repair shop in 1907.
• In 1983, as a member of the crew of the Orbiter Challenger on the mission STS-8, Philadelphia native Guion Stewart Bluford Jr. became the first African American in space.
• Maya Angelou stopped celebrating her birthday (April 4) for many years following the 1968 assassination of her friend, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on the same day. She and King’s widow Coretta Scott King sent each other flowers to commemorate that day.
• Barack Obama is a Grammy Award winner. His audio book, “Dreams from My Father” won Best Spoken Word Album in 2006 and “The Audacity of Hope,” won in 2008. The former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, also won an Oscar in 2020 as producers of the documentary “American Factory.”
• Before Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan joined the billionaires club, Robert Johnson became the first African-American billionaire when he sold the cable station he founded, Black Entertainment Television (BET) in 2001.
• Shirley Chisholm was the first African-American woman elected to the House of Representatives. She was elected in 1968 and represented the state of New York. She broke ground again four years later in 1972 when she was the first major party African-American candidate and the first female candidate for president of the United States.
• In 2020, Kamala Harris became the first woman of African or Asian descent to be elected vice president.
• On April 5, 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first African American to play Major League Baseball when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers. He led the league in stolen bases that season and was named Rookie of the Year.
https://www.history.com/topics/black-history/black-history-facts
—Compiled by Chanel Hill
