Did you know: Black History Month

Harriet Tubman’s birth name was Araminta Ross. She changed her name before escaping slavery to her mother’s name Harriet. Her last name came from her husband John Tubman
Dr. Mae Jemison became the first African-American woman to go into space aboard the space shuttle Endeavor in 1992.
Scientist and mathematician Benjamin Banneker is credited with helping to design the blueprints for Washington, D.C.
Inventor of the three-way traffic signal, Garrett Morgan, became the first African American to own a car in Cleveland, Ohio.
Both Condoleezza Rice and Martin Luther King Jr. started college when they were just 15. She studied political science at the University of Denver; he majored in sociology at Morehouse College in Atlanta.
Before he was a blockbuster actor, Will Smith along with DJ Jazzy Jeff, won the first Grammy given for Best Rap Performance. They boycotted the awards because the category was barred from television.
Baseball legend Jackie Robinson had an older brother, Matthew Robinson, who was also a star athlete. He won a silver medal in the 200-yard dash in the 1936 Olympics — coming in second to Jesse Owens.
Shirley Chisholm was the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black major-party presidential candidate survived three assassination attempts during her 1972 campaign.
Maya Angelou stopped celebrating her birthday for many years following the assassination of her friend, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., on the same day. She annually sent flowers to Mrs. King to commemorate that day.
At age 42, Satchel Paige became the oldest rookie to play in Major League Baseball and continued to play until he was 47.
Barack Obama is a Grammy Award winner. His audio books, “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope,” won Best Spoken Word Album in 2008.
In 1773, Phillis Whitley published her first poem, making her the first African American to be published. She was only 12 at the time.
Martin Luther King Jr. improvised the most iconic part of his “I Have a Dream” speech.
Maya Angelou was the first African-American woman to write a non-fiction bestseller.
George Washington Carver made several agricultural advances and used the peanut to create over 100 new products.
