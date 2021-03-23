Through local partnerships and various school programming the Russell H. Conwell Middle Magnet School is continuing to provide academic and emotional support and educational opportunities for its students.
“We still have a partnership with the Pennsylvania Ballet, so the kids had an opportunity to see the Nutcracker virtually,” said principal Erica Green. “We have a partnership with the Barnes Museum and the kids had a Barnes Museum tour a couple weeks ago.
“We have a partnership with the Cadekids program and we have a representative that comes out once a week to the class. We still have the support of our Councilwoman Sanchez also with the fire department.
“Our school nurses have done things about healthy lifestyles and living,” Green added. “We also receive support from the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Omega Mu Omega chapter. We’re just finding different ways to keep our students engaged and continue to make it special, even though we’re in a pandemic.”
Conwell has had an ongoing partnership with After-School All-Stars Philadelphia and Camden. The program mission is to provide after school programs that keeps students safe and help them succeed in school and life.
The school also receives alumni support from Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin.
“Zaire Franklin comes and speaks to our kids regularly,” said administrative assistant Maria Batista. “He actually joined us for an event that took place on March 4. He has donated Thanksgiving dinners to the families. He is someone who has been very instrumental at our school. He’s been amazing.”
Another huge aspect of the programming at Conwell is music. In addition to having a partnership with the Pennsylvania Ballet, the school also has a partnership with Delphi Project Foundation.
Middle school students have been receiving virtual music lessons from music teachers Shawn Robinson and Marc Johnson.
“Our music teacher Mr. Robinson joins us on Wednesdays,” Green said. “He usually does things with drumming and percussion. We showed them a drummer out of Chicago where she used her couch and other useful things for drumming. We also talked about Anderson Paak, his music, and how it ties to social justice.
“Our other music teacher Mr. Johnson comes on Thursdays and he always lightens the kids with some songs and musical selections. Both teachers have also done morning announcements with us.”
Johnson said that while it has been difficult to teach music online, he’s proud of the way the kids have adapted to virtual learning.
“The kids have been very adaptable to this whole virtual deal,” Johnson said. “I’ve been able to coach some of them into singing. Some of them want to do solo songs while others want to collaborate or do duets. Teaching music virtually has been challenging at times, but the kids and myself just relax and make music.”
In Veronica Kerwin’s art classes, students are participating in an ongoing artists activism project. The project ties into the social justice piece that Conwell has implemented into the curriculum during virtual learning.
“This started out in June 2020 in response to George Floyd, the aftermath, and the protests in the city,” Kerwin said.
“I asked the students to express themselves reacting to it. It didn’t even have to pertain to this particular topic or the Black Lives Movement, but if they felt strongly about any kind of cause I wanted them to express themselves about it.”
Kerwin said students are doing artwork based around the lessons that highlighted two artists Kehinde Wiley, the visual artist who painted President Barack Obama’s presidential portrait, and Titus Kaphar, an artist whose paintings, sculptures and installations examine the history of representation.
“Both artists have similar things going on where they’re looking at history and they’re looking at different viewpoints for the Black experience,” Kerwin said. “I asked my students to put themselves in a picture of a digital selfie to take control of their own narratives or own story.”
Assistant principal Adriana Frangione said Conwell is grateful for all of the partnerships that they have.
“We are grateful for everything that they have done and it shows that with teamwork, we can help our students succeed,” Frangione said.
Frangione added that the reason why Conwell has been able to do well is because of the caring and safe environment and family atmosphere.
“Conwell is an amazing school,” Frangione said. “We have a strong academic record and we believe in creating many opportunities for our students.
“We have relationships with the students, families and the community. We have a team who genuinely care about our students and put them first. We’re really committed to our students and our families.”
