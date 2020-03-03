Two students who have been taking full advantage of everything the G.W. Childs Elementary School has to offer are Anthony Harper and Bich Cao.
Anthony said what makes his experience at the school a memorable one are his teachers and classes.
“Childs is a really good school,” Anthony said. “Some of the things I like about the school are my classes and my teachers. I really like my math and reading classes. In math, we’re learning how to solve different problems and in reading we were learning about different people for Black History Month.
“One of the people that I really liked learning about was George Washington Carver. I also like my teachers at my school, especially Ms. Kelly. She’s really nice and she cares about us. She is a really good teacher.
“While I don’t participate in any programs or activities at my school, I do try to help out when I can,” he added. “When we have dress down days, I hand out tickets to any of the students that want to participate. It’s a lot of fun; I like doing it.”
Bich has been going to the G.W. Childs School for seven years. When she’s not in her classes, she participates in the WHYY media lab and is in student council.
“My overall experience at Childs has been great,” Bich said. “The teachers are very supportive. They know when we need help with things and they’re willing to help us. We also have a lot of programs and activities here.
“I participate in the media lab, student council, and different after school programs. Some of things that we do in the media lab include doing edits and recording for our newscast. We also can work on our own projects. My favorite thing to do in that program is to record.
“I’m also in student council,” she added. “With student council, we do different things around the school like put books in the hallway or clean up the auditorium. Childs is such a good school. Everyone gets along and the staff is so supportive. I’m really enjoying my experience at this school.”
