Creating a newscast, using the editing software Final Cut Pro, and learning how to use a green screen are just some of the things middle school students are learning in the WHYY Media Lab at G.W. Childs Elementary School.
“The main thing that we try to do as a whole team in the WHYY Media Lab is create a newscast for every month on what’s going on with the school including going on trips and performances,” said lead media lab teacher Stephanie Bandtlow. “At the end of a month or two, we will also put those newscasts on our YouTube channel. Through this, the students are learning how to produce an actual video, edit it using Final Cut Pro and put it together for final production.
“They also get to pick their own long term personal project when they’re not working on the newscast. At the end of the year, the hope is that we’re gonna have a media lab showcase where we can invite all the different classes up to check out all the different personal projects.
“In addition to the students learning technological skills, what I also hope they take away from this program is the importance of being thoughtful and reflective before starting a project,” she added. “I just want them to use all of the skills they learn in this program and apply it daily to their lives.”
In 2014, WHYY launched its media lab education initiative to bring high-quality media instruction into middle and high schools in Philadelphia.
After a one-semester pilot, WHYY expanded this program to five additional schools in the School District of Philadelphia for the 2014-2015 school year, including two independent schools.
With the success of the pilot and with positive feedback from students and teachers participating in the Media Labs program, WHYY embarked on a partnership with the school district that launched in the 2015-2016 school year. The WHYY media lab has been at Childs for three years.
“Because I’m a site coordinator, I’m actually at a lot of schools throughout the year, but I’m at Childs once every two weeks,” said WHYY media lab site coordinator Dre Reed. “When it comes to the students in the media lab, I usually assist them with projects that they’re already working on. I give them editing help.
“I help them with the cameras and teach them how to best use the cameras for any given situation,” he added. “I assist with the green screens and sometimes I even help them develop a story. Doing a production is one thing, but we also teach them how to be journalists and filmmakers. We teach them that the story always comes first.”
WHYY also offers a summer youth journalism program that provides immersive media-production experiences in which the participants work in teams to create original news or film productions in news.
During last year’s summer program, the students at Childs put together two documentaries “Cambodian Culture in South Philadelphia” by Saniya Bilal, Maria Mom and Joleah Nay and “Southside Abandonism” by Aliya Bilal, Tyshai Johnson, and Jaivan Hicks.
“I was one of the instructors for the summer program,” Reed said. “The students did two documentaries and both documentaries ended up getting an award.at the WHYY Youth Media Awards last summer. The Cambodian documentary won first place.
“Both documentaries were student driven,” he added. “They figured out what they wanted to work on. They found the people they needed to interview and they were so excited to get out there and shoot. The students really did a great job.”
Students who participate in the WHYY media lab learn video and audio production, critical thinking, STEM education skills, problem solving, research, develop a strong sense of self-efficacy and are better prepared for a wide variety of workplaces.
Students also learn valuable life skills like how to work in teams, how to plan projects, and how to solve difficult problems.
“I’ve learned so much since being in the WHYY media lab program,” said eighth-grader Diana Sambath. “One of the many things I learned is how to edit. I really like editing videos. I often find myself going on YouTube to see how videos are edited and see what the final video looks like; it’s a lot of fun.”
Eighth-grader Diana Castillo said she wants to continue learning about media production once she gets to high school.
“I definitely want to continue to do media production when I get to high school,” Diana said. “I want to be a future YouTuber. I want to upload videos of me singing, so this program will help me achieve that goal in the future.
“I’ve learned so much since being in this program,” she added. “I’ve learned how to film and edit. Since I was really young, I’ve always liked taking pictures of things from different angles, but this program has helped me get better at doing that. This is just a great program.”
