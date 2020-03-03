From collaborations with local arts and cultural organizations as well as businesses and associations, the G.W. Childs Elementary School at 1599 Wharton St. offers its K-8 students an engaging education.
The STEAM after-school program is for students in fifth to eighth grade. The Philadelphia Arts in Education Partnership (PAEP) places four teaching artists in visual art, music, theater, and dance at each STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) site to provide high-quality arts integration lessons.
PAEP also partners with local arts organizations like the Walnut Street Theater and the CLay Studio to implement arts residencies during STEAM hours. STEAM participants put on two showcases a year.
“We have a lot of great partnerships and collaborations at Childs,” said principal Eileen Coutts. “The beauty of these partnerships is that we’re able to offer programs to our students in STEM and the arts. Our Philly Pops partnership helped us get a choir started and they still support us.
“The synagogue Rodeph Shalom have adopted our school and they send mentors to us that work with certain kids. Every year, they’ve been paying for our fifth-graders to do ballroom dancing with Dancing Classrooms Philly.
“We just don’t want our students to come to school to learn their ABC’s and 123s, we want them to experience life in many different ways including music, dance, art and STEM,” she added. “In addition to succeeding in academics, we want them to be culturally immersed. Those things are just as important as the academic piece.”
For the last four years, Childs has had a partnership with the outreach program Koresh Dance Company. Through Koresh Kids Dance, third grade students at Childs are learning how to tell their stories through dance movement.
“We provide high-quality weekly dance instruction that includes fundamental dance technique while educating the whole person,” said Koresh Kids Dance teaching artist Loren Groenendaal in a statement. “Koresh educators create a safe space for children to learn to dance, create dance, and to bridge dance with life skills including self-confidence, discipline, respect, and healthy self-expression.
“The program culminates with a performance at the end of the year that cultivates teamwork, leadership skills, and a sense of accomplishment. This year's theme is about perseverance and experimentation. We try new things in dance to learn, to grow, to experiment, and to be creative.
“We try things again and again to get better at them and to discover more,” she added. “We are learning that it’s okay to make mistakes in these learning and art making processes. We are making a dance to a song called "It's Okay to Make Mistakes" as well as other projects that highlight perseverance and/or creative experimentation.”
Among the organizations that have some of the longest partnerships with Childs is the Enchantment Theatre Company. Geared toward fourth-grade students, Enchantment Theatre’s mission is to inspire children to dream, explore, think, and connect through imaginative storytelling onstage and in the classroom.
“What we do is we invite children to get in touch with their emotions and then we really try to focus on them getting in touch with their bodies,” said Enchantment Theatre teaching artist Zachary Chiero. “They can use their bodies to tell stories, connect with each other, or connect with their emotions.
“The Enchantment Company is really about telling stories, so we like to give them the opportunity to learn new ways to tell their stories,” he added. “What I want the students to take away from Enchantment Theatre is for them to realize that their voices have power and their stories matter. They can be any kind of storyteller that they want.”
Fourth-grader Jordyn Bowen said he likes being a part of the Enchantment Theatre program.
“It’s a really good program; I like it a lot,” Jordyn said. “We do different activities in the program. Sometimes we sit in a circle and share what we’re thinking. Other times we’re moving around and learning how to work with puppets. We also perform sometimes; it’s a lot of fun.”
Through a partnership with the Kimmel Center, kindergarten students learn about jazz through music and movement through a program called Kinderjazz.
“Kinderjazz is a wonderful program,” said kindergarten teacher Kathryn Melnick. “They come twice a week Tuesday and Wednesdays for about a half an hour for each kindergarten class. Our Kinderjazz teacher is excellent.
“She teaches them the history of jazz and introduces them to different jazz singers,” she added. “They learn about rhythm, practice dances, and watch educational shows about jazz. Last year, was the first year where the students put on a performance for the families. The students love the program; they really enjoy being a part of Kinderjazz.”
Kindergartner Ma-Hiya Jones said one of her favorite things to do in Kinderjazz is to play games.
“My favorite part about Kinderjazz is that after we’re done stretching we get to play different games,” Ma-Hiya said. “We also learn different steps and dances. We also listen to different jazz music. I really like my Kinderjazz teacher. She’s a very nice person and she teaches us to do new things.”
Another student that likes participating in Kinderjazz is kindergartner Shemar Wilson. He said that his favorite part of the program is learning how to tap dance.
“My favorite part about Kinderjazz is learning how to tap dance,” Shemar said. “Our Kinderjazz teacher breaks down the steps so we can learn how to tap dance. I also like learning other dances in the class.”
