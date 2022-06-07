Chanel Hill
Tribune Staff Writer
Community College of Philadelphia recently hosted its Team Healthcare event to introduce middle schoolers to careers in the Allied Health field. The event was held May 25 at the College’s West Building.
Students from Spring Garden and Penrose Elementary Schools received hands-on experience, with guidance from College faculty and staff on how to provide care for patients experiencing a medical emergency in the following fields: Cardiorespiratory, Diagnostic Medical Imaging, Medical Lab Technician, Dental Hygiene and Nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.