It’s a little after 9:30 a.m. and in a small classroom on the first floor of the Joseph W. Catharine School at 6600 Chester Ave. is Margarita Abuawadeh.
Abuawadeh, who is a bilingual counseling assistant (BCA) in Spanish and Arabic, is working with a small group of women through the school’s ESOL program.
“My role in the School District of Philadelphia is to provide a bridge between limited English speakers or non English speakers with the school,” Abuawadeh said. “We want to make sure that there is a better understanding and that the children become more successful in their school.”
Over the last four years, Catharine has seen a significant growth in its ESOL population due to the school’s catchment area and lack of ESOL programs in schools.
“We’ve seen a 5 to 10% increase in our ESOL population, we’ve been consistently growing in that area,” said principal Lisa Wilmer. “Some of the families that are coming to Catharine are because they’re within our catchment area and other families are coming here because other schools do not have an ESOL program. When that happens, Downtown sends them to us and the children get bused here.
“We have two ESOL teachers who are helping the students, but because of our growth in the ESOL population, we also now have a full time (BCA) in Ms. Margarita and she helps the families. She’s here five days a week. She does workshops and also has something called the Welcome Wagon.
“Our math lead teacher Emilie Burton also works with Ms. Margarita to help the families understand the math instructional program,” she added. “We’re trying to connect everything together. We’re constantly thinking of ways to help our students and their families.”
Through the ESOL program, Abuawadeh is able to help families gain access to various resources.
“Every day is different in my classroom,” Abuawadeh said. “I go over a lot of different things with the families including registration, different access services they may need, and how to set up doctor’s appointments. If a family does not have a computer, I go over the services that offer refurbished computers for a low cost.
“We also talk about their children and the different things they are learning in school,” she added. “A lot of the families are already dealing with language barriers and all of the challenges that come with moving to a new country. We’re trying to help them make this transition as smooth as possible for them by offering any help that we can.”
Abuawadeh said that it’s crucial to address the needs of ESOL families because a lot of the things that are affecting them are also affecting their children.
“This classroom is a safe haven for them,” Abuawadeh said. “It’s a place where they can relax, talk open and freely, and receive various information and resources that will not only help them, but their children.
“We do a lot of listening. Sometimes families just need a listening ear. What we found is that whatever the families are going through, so are the students and it affects them.
“If the parents feel confident, happy, and all of their basic needs are met then the children are more successful, which is why we try to get the parents more involved with the school and provide them with as much support, information, and resources that we can,” she added. “We want the families and students to not just feel welcome at Catharine, but also in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.