Children love to master different skills — whether it’s writing sentences, solving problems in math or reading books — and they will initiate efforts on their own just to practice for the sake of practice.
At the Joseph W. Catharine School at 6600 Chester Ave., elementary teachers are making sure their students master their skills through the school’s extensive math curriculum.
“For a few years, our big focus at Catharine was literacy, but when you focus on one thing other important areas can sometimes fall by the wayside,” said principal Lisa Wilmer. “We’re finding that balance now with literacy and math. We also saw that our math scores weren’t where we would like it to be. To help with that problem, we now have a math lead teacher that assists with all our grades.
“We are building our schedules with math stations where the students get to experience math in different ways. With 21st-century math, not only do you need to know the procedure and the why behind it, but they’re also learning how what they’re learning applies to the real world.
“In our math program, the students learn three different strategies to solve one problem and then the students decide which one works best for them,” she added. “It’s great teaching math this way, because not everyone has the same learning style. It gives students options on how to solve math problems, which are transferable skills because they will be able to apply it to life.”
Emilie Burton is the math teacher lead at Catharine. She’s often seen throughout the day in different classrooms observing and working with teachers on their math lessons.
“When I go into the classrooms, I look at what’s going on and then meet with the teacher,” Burton said. “We will talk about what I see that is working in math and what I see that needs some support. It’s all about how can we best get these students prepared for the next grade level.
“The work varies from kindergarten to fifth grade. In grades three to five, we’re really working on preparing them for standardized tests. In grades K to two, we’re working on establishing those foundational skills needed to get them to the next level.
“When we were in school, math focused a lot on memorization and solving problems step by step,” she added. “We’re now moving away from that and having them really understand the conceptual understanding of math. We’re teaching them different strategies to prepare them for the next grade.”
Kindergarten teacher Emily Bogansky utilizes centers in her classroom to help her students enhance their math skills.
“Right now, the students in my class are learning subtraction, so the way that we teach subtraction is through games and real learning experiences,” Bogansky said. “We utilize centers in my room, which basically means that they’re rotating through different games, puzzles, or activities that they can do collaboratively so that they can learn different skills like sharing and collaboration.
“On the computers we use the iReady program and it’s really tailored to what the students need to learn. They take a test and based on the results of that test, it determines what skill level they’re at. It matches up activities for them to be able to do at that level to get them ready for kindergarten or first grade depending on where they are.
“The tables are differentiated between students who needs to learn how to count and students who need to learn addition and subtraction,” she added. “They’re practicing anything we’ve learned up to this point. At my table, I take advanced students who have mastered the standard or students who are falling below the standard. Depending on the day, I’ll take both groups of students that way.”
Kindergartner Haqiq Elder-Coker is one of many students who likes Bogansky’s math class.
“I really like my math classes,” Haqiq said. “My teacher makes what we’re learning in her class fun. When we’re not playing games, we’re on the computer or working with her. It’s a lot of fun.”
In Jane Rubeo’s fifth-grade math class, students are learning how to add and subtract fractions through various math stations.
“We’re learning about fractions in math class and the different strategies we can use to solve problems,” said fifth-grader Umou Bah. “We have different math stations in the classrooms to help us solve problems as well. Some of the stations will have us doing board games and dominoes. It’s all about finding different ways to think and solve problems.
“We don’t really use the computer in our classes, but we do use fraction strips, number lines, and pictures,” she added. “Ms. Rubeo is a great teacher. She pushes us to do our work and she encourages us to work hard and never give up. She doesn’t like us to quit when we don’t get something. She wants us to work through it. She’s always there when we need her.”
