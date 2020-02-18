Cassidy student making an impact at her school

Chanel Hill
Tribune Staff Writer
Enter Regina Johnson-Barr’s eighth-grade math class at Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School and you will see Seanna Robinson sitting at her desk.
She has her math book open, a piece of paper on her desk and a pencil in her hand. When her teacher asks the class a question, she is among the first students to raise her hand.
“Math is my favorite subject,” Seanna said. “I like to work with numbers and solve problems. In my math class, we’re currently working on scattered plots and reading data. Some of the other things that I learned in my math class so far this school year is how to find slopes, equations, and coordinate planes.
“Another thing that’s good about my math class is my teacher,” she added. “She explains everything really well to us. If we don’t understand something she is willing to help us. She’s a really good math teacher.”
Seanna, who is an eighth-grader, has been going to Cassidy for quite some time. Often described as quiet, a hard-worker and a leader, Seanna has truly made an impact on the people at her school.
“Seanna is a great student,” said Cassidy’s principal Tangela M. McClam. “She’s one of our quiet students at Cassidy, but her presence is felt throughout the school. She works extremely hard in everything that she does. She’s a leader; she’s just a really bright kid.”
Seanna said that her school has done a good job of preparing her for high school experience.
“This school is definitely preparing me for high school,” Seanna said. “They give us a lot of advice on what to expect. They also let us know how our high school classes will be and what our workload would look like.
“After I graduate from Cassidy, I will be going to School of the Future for high school,” she added. “I wanted to go to School of the Future because not only is the school close by, but when I researched the school it looked like it would be a really good high school to attend. I think I will be able to learn a lot there.”
