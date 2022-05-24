Can you pass this spelling quiz?

1. A summary of the main points of an argument or theory?
A. abstract
B. abstracdt
C. astracd
D. abstraced
2. Lodging or living quarters
A. acommodation
B. accommodation
C. accomodation
D. acomodation
3. Take in
A. absawb
B. absorb
C. abzawb
D. abbsorb
4.Countries or lands overseas
A. abroad
B. abrawd
C. abraod
D. abroed
5. A synthetic fabric
A. acrilic
B. acrilick
C. acrylic
D. acryllic
6. Having the skills to do things well
A. abal
B. able
C. abel
D. abble
7. To gain with effort
A. achieve
B. acheive
C. acheev
D. acheve
8. The act of accomplishing something
A. achevement
B. acheivement
C. achievment
D. achievement
9. A quality that permits achievement or accomplishment
A. abilatie
B. ability
C. abilaty
D. abilitie
10. Capable of turning litmus red and reacting with a base to form a salt
A. assid
B. acid
C. asid
D. ascid
