Can you answer these fun trivia questions?

1. Which big cat is the largest?
2. Which is the largest planet in the solar system?
3. In which city did the Olympics games originate?
4. How many Olympic rings are there?
5. What color is Emerald?
6. What do bees consume to make honey?
7. How many legs do lobsters have?
8. What color are the spots on a ladybug?
9. How many teeth does an adult human have?
10. Which is the world’s largest ocean?
11. Which is the largest internal organ in the human body?
12. What is a group of stars called that form an imaginary picture?
13. How much is the diameter of a basketball hoop?
14. What serves as the base for guacamole?
15. Which company is the largest chocolate manufacturer in the United States?
16. What do bees produce?
17. Which is the closest star to the Earth?
18. What country did the Statue of Liberty come from?
19. What is the largest continent?
20. How many Great Lakes are there?
