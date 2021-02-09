Children’s-Picture books
For the littlest giftee who’s just learning their ABCs, there are two great options: superhero fans will love “T is for Thor: A Norse Mythology Alphabet” by Virginia Loh-Hagan, illustrated by Torstein Nordstrand. Pair it up with the slightly gentler “H is for Honey Bee: A Beekeeping Alphabet” by Robbyn Smith van Frankenhuyzen, illustrated by Eileen Ryan Ewen. These are A B-U-tiful pair of gifts.
For the kid who loves to sing and dance, or the child who loves silly poetry, Dan Brown’s “Wild Symphony” is a great book to give. Written by the “The DaVinci Code” author, this is a book of poetry with kid-friendly inspirational sidebars, and it comes with a free app so your child can follow along, musically. Wrap it up with “Lions & Cheetahs & Rhinos Oh My!” by John Platt and Moira Rose Donohue. It’s an informational book filled with artwork and wild animals, and it’ll absolutely appeal to your wild child.
Little animal lovers might also like “Memoirs of a Tortoise” by Devin Scillian, illustrated by Tim Bowers. It’s a clever, sad, and oh-so-sweet tale of a long and wonderful life and loss and love again. Pair it with “Tails from the Animal Shelter” by Stephanie Shaw, illustrated by Liza Woodruff, a book about pets for adoption, pets looking for a new home, pets your child could love.
What do you get your favorite little horse lover? This: “The True Story of Zippy Chippy, The Little Horse That Couldn’t” by Artie Bennett, illustrated by Dave Szalay. It’s the tale of a racehorse who didn’t race. Who would ever love him then?
For the kid who enjoys current events, “Your Voice is Your Superpower!” by Jessica and Sandy Bohrer, a book about voting and the First Amendment.
Books for young readers
For the kid who loves animals and mysteries (not necessarily in that order), wrapping up “The Great Pet Heist” by Emily Ecton, art by Dave Mottram, might be the best thing to do this holiday. It’s the story of Butterbean the weiner dog, his fellow pets, and what happened on the day that Mrs. Food fell and hurt herself. Will someone come to take care of them, or will they have to make better plans?
The princess on your list will love “Eight Princesses and a Magic Mirror” by Natasha Farrant, illustrated by Lydia Corry. It’s the story of a mirror cast by an enchantress, and in it are eight princesses who flat-out refuse to act princess-like but instead are brave, fierce and tough.
If there’s a football fiend on your list this year, wrap up ”Gridiron: Stories from 100 Years of the National Football League” by Fred Bowen and James E. Ransome. It’s a book your young fan will read again and again. Here’s another book that young readers will reach for repeatedly: “National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021.” Filled with photos, sidebars, graphs, and fun information, it’s one of those I-know-this-and-you-don’t kinds of books.
Books for teens
Think before you wrap up “The Body Image Book for Girls” by Charlotte Markey. Is your giftee ages 12 and up? Will she be OK with this as a gift? Are you OK with it? If your answer is yes, and yes, then YES. Wrap it up with “Body Talk” by Kelly Jensen, a book of essays on “radical anatomy.”
The fantasy lover on your list will love “Poisoned” by Jennifer Donnelly, a Snow-White-type tale of an evil queen and her efforts to kill a princess. But was the queen really behind the plot to cut out the princess’s heart? Wrap it up with “Little Creeping Things” by Chelsea Ichaso, a story of repressed memories, bullying, and a murder that may (or may not) have happened the way one girl thinks it did.
For the romantic on your gift list, look for “More Than Just a Pretty Face” by Syed M. Masood. It’s a novel about a boy and a girl and another girl and love with the perfect-for-you person. Pair it with “The Voting Booth” by Brandy Colbert, the timely story of a boy, a girl, a vote, and a fight to maintain democracy.
Your young cook is going to love unwrapping “The Healthy Junior Chef Cookbook” from Williams Sonoma; the recipes are easy but challenging (be sure to point out your favorite) and oh, those pictures! Wrap it with a new kitchen tool set for the best gift.
